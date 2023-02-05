Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA) Shares Purchased by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 821,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,165 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 1.99% of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I worth $8,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCSA opened at $10.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $12.80.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy.

