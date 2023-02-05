Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) is Periscope Capital Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,754,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,010 shares during the quarter. Bridgetown accounts for about 0.5% of Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 2.36% of Bridgetown worth $17,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Bridgetown by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,320,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,863,000 after buying an additional 213,134 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Bridgetown by 35.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,051,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,269,000 after buying an additional 796,416 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Bridgetown in the first quarter worth $15,928,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bridgetown by 37.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,490,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after buying an additional 409,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgetown in the third quarter worth $14,648,000.

NASDAQ:BTWN opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.11. The company has a market capitalization of $299.70 million, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of -0.11.

Bridgetown ( NASDAQ:BTWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

