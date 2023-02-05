Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.29.

BFAM opened at $79.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 58.61 and a beta of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $140.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 265.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

