Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Position Boosted by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,379 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $27,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 57,444 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after acquiring an additional 68,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.87.

Insider Activity

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BMY opened at $74.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $62.90 and a 52-week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.11% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.29%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.