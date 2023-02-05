Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Reduced by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,614 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 0.6% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $29,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $667.21.

Insider Activity

Broadcom Stock Down 1.3 %

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVGO opened at $597.62 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $645.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $563.39 and a 200-day moving average of $520.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

