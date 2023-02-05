Brokerages Set Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Target Price at GBX 646

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 627.13 ($7.75).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Auto Trader Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.26) target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 690 ($8.52) to GBX 635 ($7.84) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 441 ($5.45) to GBX 405 ($5.00) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.55) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Numis Securities raised shares of Auto Trader Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 749 ($9.25) target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Shares of AUTO stock opened at GBX 638.20 ($7.88) on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of GBX 479.80 ($5.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 684.40 ($8.45). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 560.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 580.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.76, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of £5.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,552.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a GBX 2.80 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

