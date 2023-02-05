Brokerages Set BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Target Price at $17.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $437,428.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 298,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,749.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 31,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $437,428.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,749.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Jones sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $111,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,198 shares in the company, valued at $145,685.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,900,013. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 71,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.97. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

Further Reading

