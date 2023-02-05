Brokerages Set Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Price Target at $11.50

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 8,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $45,339.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 854,313 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,523.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 8,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $45,339.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 854,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,758,523.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $61,960.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 630,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,254.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clean Energy Fuels Trading Down 1.8 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 848,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 40,120 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 83,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 29,759 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,272,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,745,000 after acquiring an additional 115,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19. Clean Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.55 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.79 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.42%. On average, analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Clean Energy Fuels

(Get Rating)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.