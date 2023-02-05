Brokerages Set New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Target Price at $9.85

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.95.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYCB opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,850. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $1,207,859.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marshall Lux bought 5,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

