Brokerages Set Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Target Price at $59.64

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on OLN. Morgan Stanley cut Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Olin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Olin from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Olin news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olin

Olin Trading Up 0.3 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,542,000 after buying an additional 493,052 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,346,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $340,017,000 after buying an additional 58,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,812,000 after buying an additional 31,587 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,933,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $211,525,000 after buying an additional 19,638 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 11.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,041,000 after buying an additional 192,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

OLN stock opened at $63.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Olin has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $67.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.83 and its 200 day moving average is $53.35.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

