Brokerages Set Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Target Price at $12.64

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.64.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TWKS shares. Citigroup downgraded Thoughtworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Thoughtworks from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Insider Activity at Thoughtworks

In other Thoughtworks news, insider Sai Krishna Mandapaty sold 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $41,214.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,308.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Sai Krishna Mandapaty sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $41,214.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,308.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Gerard Murphy sold 4,124 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,992.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,755,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Thoughtworks by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Thoughtworks by 52.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Thoughtworks by 59.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

TWKS opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. Thoughtworks has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $24.66.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Thoughtworks will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Thoughtworks

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Articles

