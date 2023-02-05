C2X (CTX) Price Hits $0.45

C2X (CTX) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last week, C2X has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. C2X has a market cap of $38.22 million and $364.30 worth of C2X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One C2X token can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001970 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About C2X

C2X launched on February 8th, 2022. C2X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,729,247 tokens. C2X’s official Twitter account is @c2x_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for C2X is c2x.medium.com. The official website for C2X is c2x.world.

C2X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “C2X will be developed as a blockchain-based gaming platform with the purpose of establishing an ecosystem of virtuous cycles where both users and creators, as participating parties, are privileged.C2X Governance will operate under a system where all C2X participants vote on active proposals.The official C2X ticker is “CTX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

