Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CADE. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cadence Bank in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their price target on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Cadence Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.13.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.01. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $32.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.35.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.08 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CADE. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 6.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the first quarter valued at about $2,437,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 1,892.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 251,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 239,100 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the first quarter valued at about $2,458,000.

About Cadence Bank

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.