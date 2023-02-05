Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 90.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,551 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 37,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.3% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at $1,577,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 10.8% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDNS. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.50.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $35,907.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,689 shares in the company, valued at $13,456,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $35,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,456,551.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Young Sohn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $1,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,037,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 164,350 shares of company stock worth $27,909,463 over the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $3.37 on Friday, reaching $185.85. 1,158,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,656. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $194.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 65.44, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

