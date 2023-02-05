Cadiz Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cadiz in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.53). The consensus estimate for Cadiz’s current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cadiz’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadiz in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Cadiz Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Cadiz

Shares of NASDAQ:CDZI opened at $4.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Cadiz has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $5.23.

In other Cadiz news, major shareholder International Group Se Heerema bought 3,675,000 shares of Cadiz stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $14,112,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,513,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,773,625.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder International Group Se Heerema bought 3,675,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $14,112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,513,965 shares in the company, valued at $78,773,625.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan P. Kennedy bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,609. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,759,905 shares of company stock valued at $14,304,116 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadiz by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,627,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 35,464 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadiz by 55.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,097,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 390,323 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadiz by 74.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 638,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 271,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cadiz by 19.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 81,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cadiz by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 270,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 18,689 shares during the last quarter. 50.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadiz

(Get Rating)

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

Featured Articles

