Cambria Investment Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 2,000 Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 55.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 0.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 3.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of LSI stock opened at $110.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.77. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.02 and a 1-year high of $151.76.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.11%.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $611,344.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,681.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LSI. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

