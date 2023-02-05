Cambria Investment Management L.P. Grows Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,276,000 after purchasing an additional 361,722 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 3.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,189,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,456,000 after purchasing an additional 189,822 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,534,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,063,000 after purchasing an additional 220,694 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 6.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,757,000 after purchasing an additional 218,492 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 45.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,128,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,649,000 after purchasing an additional 979,274 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 11,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 268,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,188,086.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Agree Realty news, COO Craig Erlich acquired 4,898 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $79,592.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,592.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 11,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 268,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,188,086.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Agree Realty Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $74.07 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $61.62 and a 1-year high of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.46.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 157.38%.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

