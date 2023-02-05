Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $583,000 Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 73.4% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 88,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 181.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 695.5% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 209,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 182,730 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JEF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

JEF stock opened at $39.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $40.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.58.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.60%.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

