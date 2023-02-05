Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $591,000 Stock Position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,632 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BHLB. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 974.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BHLB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE BHLB opened at $31.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.22. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $31.63.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The company had revenue of $137.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.35 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 10.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.47%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.