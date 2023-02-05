Cambria Investment Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) by 95.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625,220 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.41% of Greenlane worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Greenlane by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 38,320 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Greenlane by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 163,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 71,105 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Greenlane in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greenlane in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Greenlane by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,154,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 208,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on GNLN shares. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Greenlane from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Roth Capital cut shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Greenlane Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNLN opened at $0.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.84. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $16.20.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($11.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($10.23). The business had revenue of $28.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.56 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 64.02% and a negative return on equity of 65.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($6.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -8.52 EPS for the current year.

Greenlane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

