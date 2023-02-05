Cambria Investment Management L.P. Purchases 16,907 Shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) by 82.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,312 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,907 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of SandRidge Energy worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management grew its position in SandRidge Energy by 50.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in SandRidge Energy by 28.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SandRidge Energy Stock Performance

SandRidge Energy stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $562.64 million, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.30. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $29.28.

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 53.84% and a net margin of 68.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised SandRidge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in the United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

