Cambria Investment Management L.P. Purchases 7,000 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ROIC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Retail Opportunity Investments

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.36. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.53.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $99,908.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,397.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.