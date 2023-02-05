Cambria Investment Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 156,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of UBA stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 6.94. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $20.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.09.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.25%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

