Cambria Investment Management L.P. Trims Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 99,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 24,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.85. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.86.

