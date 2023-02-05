Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.00-0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $251-271 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $267.95 million. Canada Goose also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.69-$0.77 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global upgraded Canada Goose from a negative rating to a mixed rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Canada Goose from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Canada Goose from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.30.

GOOS opened at $21.39 on Friday. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $34.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $212.51 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the third quarter worth $183,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 7.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,779,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,112,000 after purchasing an additional 125,265 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 18.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 505,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 80,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the second quarter worth about $234,000. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

