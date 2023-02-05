Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target Cut to C$125.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$99.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$111.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$106.23.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CP opened at C$106.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$105.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$101.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.88. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$86.12 and a twelve month high of C$111.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.15.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Pacific Railway

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.28%.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,629 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.62, for a total value of C$175,307.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at C$7,851,721.73. In other news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.16, for a total transaction of C$642,972.47. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.62, for a total value of C$175,307.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at C$7,851,721.73. Insiders have sold a total of 12,517 shares of company stock worth $1,324,825 over the last 90 days.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.