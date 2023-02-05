CannabisCoin Market Capitalization Tops $450,230.73 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 4th. CannabisCoin has a market capitalization of $450,230.73 and approximately $2.38 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,318.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.29 or 0.00421524 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00015019 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00101505 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.92 or 0.00732991 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.22 or 0.00588457 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00185021 BTC.

About CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware. CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

