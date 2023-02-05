Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,885,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,878,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,715,000 after buying an additional 273,778 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 859,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 9.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after buying an additional 70,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 14.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 93,856 shares in the last quarter. 15.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CGC. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $2.90 to $3.05 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canopy Growth has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.07.

Canopy Growth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $2.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $9.61.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $90.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.58 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 621.80% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Canopy Growth

(Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.