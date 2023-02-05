Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:USAT opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. Cantaloupe has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $12.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 2.25.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

