Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Capri’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Capri from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capri in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Capri in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $67.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.75. Capri has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $72.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. Capri had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 1.6% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

