Cardano (ADA) Trading Down 1.5% Over Last Week

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $13.40 billion and approximately $324.68 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,626.68 or 0.07102224 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00087372 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00029955 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00063021 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010307 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001116 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000302 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00024575 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000518 BTC.
Cardano Profile
Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,449,292,674 coins and its circulating supply is 34,609,203,766 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
