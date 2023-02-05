Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Cardinal Health updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.20-$5.50 EPS.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of CAH stock opened at $78.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.37. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $81.57.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.