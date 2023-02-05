Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Receives $27.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBUGet Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on Caribou Biosciences from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caribou Biosciences news, insider Syed Ali-Aamir Rizvi sold 5,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $35,506.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,643.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caribou Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 854,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 55,247 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 75,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 23.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 34,286 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Caribou Biosciences stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $463.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.90. Caribou Biosciences has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $13.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.93.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBUGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 26.66% and a negative net margin of 714.82%. The company had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 million. Analysts forecast that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

Analyst Recommendations for Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU)

