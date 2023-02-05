Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Receives $27.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on Caribou Biosciences from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caribou Biosciences news, insider Syed Ali-Aamir Rizvi sold 5,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $35,506.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,643.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences Trading Down 2.3 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 854,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 55,247 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 75,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 23.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 34,286 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caribou Biosciences stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $463.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.90. Caribou Biosciences has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $13.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.93.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 26.66% and a negative net margin of 714.82%. The company had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 million. Analysts forecast that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

