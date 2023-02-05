CashBackPro (CBP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $14,367.75

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00003912 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CashBackPro has a market capitalization of $76.44 million and $14,367.75 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00010025 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00048549 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029530 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00019260 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004250 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001401 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00223836 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002781 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CBP is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.88031716 USD and is up 15.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $45,675.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

