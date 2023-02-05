Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 406.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

BATS CBOE opened at $124.26 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBOE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.67.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Further Reading

