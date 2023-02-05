Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,187.25 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $600.68 and a one year high of $1,275.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.09 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $964.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $920.02.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,291.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

