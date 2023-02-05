Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.0% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 85.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 31.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 587,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,843,000 after acquiring an additional 139,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $55.53 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $56,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,245.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $543,842.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,302,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $56,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,245.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,205. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.