Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,230 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 2.91% of iShares MSCI Austria ETF worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the first quarter valued at $332,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 555.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 21,543 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $434,000.

Get iShares MSCI Austria ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Austria ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of EWO stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.37. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $27.15.

iShares MSCI Austria ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Austria ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Austria ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.