Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $268,000 Position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 47.9% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 71,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 23,241 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 10.8% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 124,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 14.7% in the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 178,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 22,829 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. 46.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FPI shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of FPI opened at $12.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $705.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.06 and a beta of 0.78. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $16.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.57.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

