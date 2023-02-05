Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Invests $701,000 in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,750 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RRC. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RRC. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Range Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Range Resources to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.94.

Range Resources stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.38. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $37.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.57%.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

