Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 10,715 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,715 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 207.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at $15,454,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at $15,454,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $2,914,190. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $62.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.62 and its 200 day moving average is $56.53. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MU. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Argus downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.21.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

