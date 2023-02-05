Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,389 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 7,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $108.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.13 and its 200 day moving average is $109.41. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

