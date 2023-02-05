Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 6,708 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,708 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $408.27 on Friday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $429.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $396.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.81. The company has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on KLA to $374.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.61.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

