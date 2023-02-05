Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 708 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.71.

NYSE WY opened at $35.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.36. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.21%. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

