Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7,372.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,553,000 after buying an additional 1,107,197 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $10,843,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 739,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,903,000 after buying an additional 478,429 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,211,000 after buying an additional 435,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,931,000 after buying an additional 408,828 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.28.

