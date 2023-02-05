Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) PT Raised to $306.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $290.00 to $306.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CAT. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Caterpillar from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $243.76.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT opened at $247.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.50. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,139,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,915 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,445. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

