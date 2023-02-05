CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CB Financial Services from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

CB Financial Services stock opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $110.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average is $22.04. CB Financial Services has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $26.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from CB Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 246,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,272,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 33,520 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in CB Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CB Financial Services by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in CB Financial Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

