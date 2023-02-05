CBET Token Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CBET)

CBET Token (CBET) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 4th. One CBET Token token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CBET Token has a market capitalization of $87.77 million and $0.76 worth of CBET Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CBET Token has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CBET Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.10 or 0.00427483 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,827.73 or 0.29157656 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.80 or 0.00417652 BTC.

CBET Token Profile

CBET Token’s launch date was July 7th, 2021. CBET Token’s official website is www.cbet.money. CBET Token’s official Twitter account is @cbetgg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CBET Token

According to CryptoCompare, “CBET Token (CBET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CBET Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CBET Token is 0.00000009 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cbet.money.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBET Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBET Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CBET Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CBET Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CBET Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.