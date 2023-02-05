CCLA Investment Management Buys New Shares in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,691,369 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $98,820,000. HDFC Bank comprises about 2.4% of CCLA Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. CCLA Investment Management owned about 0.09% of HDFC Bank as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 130.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 1,735.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.48. 1,901,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,012. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $71.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $124.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.78.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 22.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

