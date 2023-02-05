CCLA Investment Management Buys New Shares in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,351,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,459,000. TransUnion comprises about 1.9% of CCLA Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. CCLA Investment Management owned 0.70% of TransUnion as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 3.6% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 4.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $101.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $109.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

TransUnion Stock Down 5.0 %

TransUnion Profile

Shares of TRU traded down $3.75 on Friday, hitting $71.66. 2,175,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,521. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.38. TransUnion has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $105.23.

(Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.